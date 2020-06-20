Letter: Absurd SCOTUS ruling on DACA

U.S. Supreme Court Justice John Roberts wrote the majority opinion rejecting President Trump's Executive Order reversing President Obama's Executive Order on DACA. Roberts justified his decision arguing the Trump administration had not followed certain federal procedures. What a bunch of nonsense! DACA was done by an Executive Order, not legislative law passed by Congress. Roberts simply devised an excuse to justify another Obama policy that he agreed with and concocted an argument to uphold it. This same Justice Roberts re-wrote Obamacare deeming it constitutional by interpreting the individual mandate to be a tax and not a punitive penalty, therefore constitutional. This even ran contrary to Democrats in Congress who had adamantly declared that the mandate was not a tax. Add to all this that SCOTUS lead by Roberts, turned away cases that could have expanded gun rights, sided with a California sanctuary city law against ICE, and expanded a decades old Civil Rights law to protect gay/transgender employment. A hollow conservative majority SCOTUS!
Frederick Summers
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
