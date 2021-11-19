Letter: Abuse of Indigenous Women

Re: the Nov 12 article "US must fight abuse of Indigenous women."
I was left scratching my head after reading this Opinion piece. When the authors listed out the different ways to combat this problem, one of them was public education campaigns for Non-native communities, but there was no mention of any kind of public outreach or educational campaigns for native/indigenous males. This is baffling because in the majority of these cases, this group is most likely to be the culprits of this abuse. One would think addressing them would be the first step in trying to tackle this problem. There was also no mention of the root causes of why this abuse is so rampant in indigenous cultures. I think understanding a social problem fully is the first best step to addressing it.
Cynthia Gary
Downtown
