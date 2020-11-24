Letter: Abuse of land conservation tax incentives

Tucson-based Arizona Land and Water Trust has worked with landowners and local, state and federal agencies to protect more than 56,000 acres of working landscapes and wildlife habitat in Southern Arizona. At times we are able to permanently protect a ranch or farm, often owned by landowners who are land-rich but short on operating funds, which results in a federal conservation easement tax incentive for the landowner donating a portion of the easement's value.
Unfortunately, unscrupulous investors have been exploiting the incentive to make big profits quickly, at taxpayers’ expense. IRS data says they claimed nearly $36 billion in tax deductions from 2010 to 2018. Ranching families and other legitimate donors claim only about $1 billion in deductions per year.
The bipartisan Charitable Conservation Easement Program Integrity Act would end these abuses. Of the 45 U.S. House and Senate sponsors, none are from Arizona. As Executive Director of the Trust, I urge our senators and representatives to support this Act.
Liz Petterson
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
