Letter: Abuse of our immigration system should NOT be rewarded

Democrats in Congress want to provide legalization and citizenship to millions who came here illegally or overstayed their visas. People who came here illegally violated our federal immigration laws. They paid smugglers in violation of federal felony Human Smuggling statutes. If employed, they violated federal felony False Statement statutes when filling out the I-9 Employment Eligibility Verification form. It requires a written signature attesting to being legally authorized to work, legitimate government issued IDs are required. Regarding Dreamers who came in illegally as children, their parent (s) initiated that and believe one day their children will be legalized and provided with citizenship. The child, when an adult, can then petition their parents to immigrate. A significant number of asylum seekers file unsubstantiated claims. They get schooled on what to say by smugglers, relatives and social media when claiming asylum at the border. There are illegal immigrants having "anchor" children, seeing them as a ticket to staying in America and not being deported. Our immigration system is being abused!
Martin Wagman
Green Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.