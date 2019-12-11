U.S. Department of Justice OIG Horowitz just released his 2 year long investigation surrounding the initiation of the “Russia collusion” investigation and applications for several FISA electronic surveillance warrants to “spy” on the Trump campaign. Horowitz concluded their was no political motivation in the investigation or that high government officials at the FBI or USDOJ acted improperly. However, he found 17 occasions where FBI agents or USDOJ officials omitted “exculpatory” information in the Probable Cause applications for at least three FISA warrants, and the inclusion of unverified information from the Steele Dossier. The warrants were obtained primarily based on the Dossier. All 17 omissions went against Trump! The FBI omitted important information about Carter Page’s working for the CIA against Russia for several years, as well as the fact that the DNC and the Clinton campaign paid for the Dossier dirt on Trump! This was clearly an Abuse of Power by the FBI and USDOJ! To think it was not politically motivated requires a “willing suspension of disbelief.”
Aida Reed
North side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.