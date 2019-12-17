Letter: Abuse of Power
Schiff, Nadler and Pelosi are charging Trump with abuse of power for asserting Executive Privilege. That will be fought out in the courts over months and the Supreme Court will eventually side with the President, proving once again that their only goal is trying to discredit Trump and tarnish his repution in advance of the election. Talk about abuse of power. I sure hope Congresswoman Kirkpatrick gives this more "prayerful" consideration than Nancy Pelosi seems to be doing.

Bruce Dockter

Sierra Vista

