Letter: ACC should stop dragging their feet

Kudos to Mike Carran and his op-ed in Monday’s Star.

He correctly points out that fossil fuels are changing our climate and poisoning our air and water, and we should accelerate our move away from them.

Utilities get it. In 2021, the US installed a record amount of solar — 12.5GW of new capacity, bringing the US total to 50GW. Solar was 45% of the generating capacity added to the grid last year.

The costs of solar, wind, and batteries are dropping at a rate near 10% per year. We don’t even need the specter of climate change to push us towards renewables — they can save our economy trillions by 2050, essentially paying for the transition in savings alone.

We should elect ACC members like Lauren Kuby and Sandra Kennedy. They understand the future of energy in the US and will help drive Arizona to a more prosperous, clean energy future.

Edward Beshore

North side