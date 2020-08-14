Letter: Accelerationists are spreading the fear for Trump

Logical Americans understand what the autocrat is doing; rerunning the same 2016 election strategy that allowed him to lose the popular vote by 2,864,974 votes. Fear!
The one fear we should take seriously - the coronavirus - he lies about.
Staunch supporters are drifting away. He appoints acting department heads because he can control them. Contradict him, they’re out. A dictator, in sole-control of the United States. The people have no representation in D.C.
What isn’t known? The emperor sent in “my” military (faux pas?) to quell so-called “violent anarchists, vowing to take over the country.” He threatened Seattle, Chicago, New York, Minneapolis and others, with military action.
What he never told us was that most of the “rioters” were white supremacists, sent to deliberately create chaos.
In Richmond, disguised as BLM protestors and Antifa, white-supremacists did the damage. Eighty percent in Minneapolis were accelerationists, whose goal is to accelerate the end of society by sowing chaos and aggravating political tensions. And Fear!
Sheldon Metz
Northeast side
