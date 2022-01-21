Letter: Acceptable Regulations

Automobiles? Guns? Voting?
Nobody denies that Americans have rights or privileges to engage in each of these aspects of our daily life. But each have certain requirements in order to participate: meet basic qualifications, prove your identity, register, provide documentation, and follow the many state and local laws regulating those activities. And, as spelled out in Article 1, Section 8 of the 10th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, regulating these and many other activities are powers reserved by the states - NOT the Federal Government.
Since I've never heard anyone, progressive or conservative, object or complain that regulation of guns and automobiles is a racist affront to basic human rights, why not take what we Americans have already accepted? Replicate the requirements to own a gun, operate a car and vote. Haven't we already solved this problem of individual states regulating these activities in a non-offensive way? Want to make things simpler? How about a universal national I.D.?
Bud Snyder
SaddleBrooke
