Letter: Acceptable Risk

So... now that I have become , according to some elements of the conservative republican leadership, a part of the population that should patriotically sacrifice itself so the rest of the country can get back to business ( yes, I am over the age of 65 and therefore at greater risk to die from exposure to the Covid-19 virus currently sweeping the country). When and where should I report to the green cracker factory?
Richard Govern
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!