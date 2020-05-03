Letter: Acceptable Risk
Letter: Acceptable Risk

So... now that I have become , according to some elements of the conservative republican leadership, a part of the population that should patriotically sacrifice itself so the rest of the country can get back to business ( yes, I am over the age of 65 and therefore at greater risk to die from exposure to the Covid-19 virus currently sweeping the country). When and where should I report to the green cracker factory?

Richard Govern

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

