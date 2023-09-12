My, how sensitive! The United States is rated 27th when compared to the test scores of all other nations, even though we spend massive amounts on education. How in the world can any citizen, even those wearing rose-colored glasses, accept this performance? The United States should be number one, at best, number two, no question. However, it appears many are willing to accept mediocrity instead of demanding excellence. It is very convenient to criticize those who bring this up but how can anyone believe this is acceptable. I do not have the answers but am confident that if the goal is be number one, we can figure it out. Obviously, the Democrats have no plan to correct this situation except to throw more money at the problem, so it appears to me that we should give the Republicans a chance. If we continue of the present course, what will our nation look like in ten or twenty years?