Letter: Acceptance of the COVID vaccine

The COVID-19 vaccines are here and will soon be available to millions of Americans. One of the problems in reaching herd immunity is the belief by alarming large number of the population that the vaccines aren’t safe. My suggestion to the new administration is to hire the staff responsible for the Geico advertising campaign Their imaginative creativity could convince those non-believers of the vaccines safety. Let’s face it if that lovable little reptile got the shot millions would follow.
Rick Rogers
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.