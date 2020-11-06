Letter: Access to abortion

Re: your article "Supreme court changes fuel moves to protect access to abortion"
I practiced medicine in the mid west before Roe v Wade became law. In those days, women who needed abortion, got them by what ever means. Some one came in town occasionally to induce abortions by very unhygenic means, which lead to a considerable bleeding and infection. We spent many a nights completing these abortions.
Roe v Wade made it possible for women to get abortions in a safe way, preventing post operative morbidity.
The possibility of the Supreme court abolishing Roe v Wade will put many women in the same risks, because they will get an abortion if they really need it, by whatever means.
I commend the Planned parenthood to start clinics in Texas for providing this safe service in Texas and elsewhere.
Anant Pathak
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!