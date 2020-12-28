Letter: Accidents happen, prevention is key

His dog shot a man in Plano, Texas. The man was lifting the dog up when it got its paw stuck in the trigger of the pistol which was tucked into the man’s waistband. The gun fired and the bullet went into the man’s thigh.
Please protect yourself and children. Put trigger locks on your guns and/or lock them in a safe. Separate the gun from the ammunition and remove all bullets. Remember to empty the chamber of the pistol.
Mary Sasse
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.