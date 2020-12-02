 Skip to main content
Letter: Accomplishments by Trump are many
Letter: Accomplishments by Trump are many

Thank you for printing a perfect letter by Robert Baker He listed all the things President

Trump has accomplished in spite of the media and Democrats who continue to

try every way they can think of to make it difficult for him

What a contrast to the unkind letter written the following day by John Vornholt

Maybe he will be happier with an old man who can't answer a question without help

a re-run of Obama days and a return of the swamp creatures.

Good luck with that

Lyletta Groves

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

