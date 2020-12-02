Letter: Accomplishments by Trump are many

Thank you for printing a perfect letter by Robert Baker He listed all the things President
Trump has accomplished in spite of the media and Democrats who continue to
try every way they can think of to make it difficult for him
What a contrast to the unkind letter written the following day by John Vornholt
Maybe he will be happier with an old man who can't answer a question without help
a re-run of Obama days and a return of the swamp creatures.
Good luck with that
Lyletta Groves
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
