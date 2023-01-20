 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: ACCOMPLISHMENTS

President Biden has been in office for more than two years and his greatest accomplishment is reducing the standard of living of low- and middle-class United States citizens. He should brag about that because he has been very effective in driving the economy to this state. It appears he and his administration have no sense of how to alleviate this situation and are deaf to our plight. The way this nation is going, we will have an economy similar to Venezuela in short order.

Loyal M Johnson Jr

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

