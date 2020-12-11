 Skip to main content
Letter: Account for our words?
‘We have committed the largest voter fraud in the history of the world,’ a “come on” man said. Like Israel, if we are a covenant nation with God, a Christian nation, do actions or does appearance matter? Mother Theresa spoke to it, “If you live in a castle, live up to it!” A Republic senate or 2024 is enough? Do we think God will be satisfied with half a loaf? Will we face a drastic judgement (Isaiah 18)? As Jonah said to Nineveh, and Jesus to the Pharisees, the only sign left to show us is God’s prophecy of judgement: repent or perish.

Gary Fitzgerald

Downtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Local-issues

