Letter: Accountability culture

Chicago tribune columnist John Kass writes about the “cancel culture,“ complaining that one wrong “like“ can get a person fired. I think a better term would be “accountability culture.“ If you exercise your “privilege” of saying or “liking” something racist and hurtful, today’s society has a right to say “adios amigo.“
Louis Hollingsworth, Esq.
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!