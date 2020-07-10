Letter: Accountability culture
Letter: Accountability culture

Chicago tribune columnist John Kass writes about the “cancel culture,“ complaining that one wrong “like“ can get a person fired. I think a better term would be “accountability culture.“ If you exercise your “privilege” of saying or “liking” something racist and hurtful, today’s society has a right to say “adios amigo.“

Louis Hollingsworth, Esq.

West side

