 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Accountability for All.
View Comments

Letter: Accountability for All.

Let me get this straight. The President alleged election fraud repeatedly since he lost by around 7 million votes, and then encouraged supporters to amass in D..C. , urged them to go to the Capitol to “fight” and offered to lead them there. Now he says the public is “angry”, and the country will be “damaged” if the Democrats’ attempt to hold the President responsible for his actions. That complements the statements of Republican Congressional leaders that the Democrats’ moves for accountability will divide the country.

The unmitigated gall of the President and his allies to shirk responsibility is embarrassing and shameful. I thought Republican favor “law and order. I guess that is for other people.

Jim Greene

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Recall Mark Finchem

I have tried to talk to all my representatives in CD-11 since November 19th. All but one has spoken with me, Mark Finchem refuses. Instead, Fi…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News