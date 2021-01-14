Letter: Accountability for All.

Let me get this straight. The President alleged election fraud repeatedly since he lost by around 7 million votes, and then encouraged supporters to amass in D..C. , urged them to go to the Capitol to “fight” and offered to lead them there. Now he says the public is “angry”, and the country will be “damaged” if the Democrats’ attempt to hold the President responsible for his actions. That complements the statements of Republican Congressional leaders that the Democrats’ moves for accountability will divide the country.
The unmitigated gall of the President and his allies to shirk responsibility is embarrassing and shameful. I thought Republican favor “law and order. I guess that is for other people.
Jim Greene
Oro Valley
