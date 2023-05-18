Bob Huggins, basketball coach at West Virginia University, uses an obscene term for a homosexual in an interview; not once, but twice. The punishment: his salary is docked $1 million and he's suspended for the first 3 meaningless, non-conference games next year.

George Santos doesn't merely embellish his resume, but totally lies. Republicans see his vote as vital in the House of Representatives and do nothing but look the other way.

Where is the accountability for these and so many others who pay little or no price for their comments?

Charles Schultz

Northeast side