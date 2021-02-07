Letter: Accountability

Apparently members of Congress who are reluctant to convict President Trump for ordering an attack on the Capitol have very short memories of their experiences on January 6th. Were they not frightened when a mob ran rampant through the halls of the building looking for anyone they could find? Were they not enraged that the President had ordered an attack without regard for the safety of all members of Congress plus staff persons who work in the Capitol? It is incomprehensible and appalling that some members now wish to forgive and forget this egregious behavior. They need the courage to hold this man accountable as they would any criminal who assaulted them, if not for themselves, at least for their staff who expect the people they work for to be concerned with their well-being and security. As someone who has worked for elected officials and executives in highly-visible organizations, security in the workplace is always a concern, but there is an expectation of protection from harm.
Mary Alice Wallace
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.