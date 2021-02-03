 Skip to main content
Letter: Accountability?
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is calling for "..accountability"? If I had incited a riot that killed six people including a cop and a vet, I'd be locked up in the darkest hole in the US, never to see the light of day again. The Jan. 6 inciter was whisked away on a $$$ private plane to his mansion in Florida where he basks in the sun and plays golf.

The BLM has it right, there is no accountability if you're white and rich.

Thad Appelman

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

