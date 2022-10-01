 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Acknowledging the our Nation's Sins

  • Comments

The Ken Burns documentary, The United States and the Holocaust, was exceptional. It described in accurate detail Nazi Germany’s attempt to exterminate Europe’s Jews and the failure of the United States to save more Jewish refugees.

One aspect of Holocaust story was omitted. In 1951, West Germany acknowledged its sin of exterminating 6,000,000 jews and offered reparations to Jewish survivors. Reparations continue to be provided in 2022. This courageous and gracious deed should have been included to honor Germany and to provide an example of appropriate behavior for other nations which have committed crimes against humanity, including the United States.

The United States treatment of Native Americans and African Americans over the past four centuries has had a destructive impact on millions of human beings. It is time for our country to acknowledge its sins and take consequent action to improve the horrendous conditions in which the majority of Native Americans and African Americans presently live.

People are also reading…

Stuart Sellinger

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Twice as Rich

On Saturday morning when Robinson Crusoe and Friday woke up, both were twice as rich as the morning before. Society creates wealth. The more w…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News