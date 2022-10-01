Letter: Acknowledging the our Nation's Sins

The Ken Burns documentary, The United States and the Holocaust, was exceptional. It described in accurate detail Nazi Germany’s attempt to exterminate Europe’s Jews and the failure of the United States to save more Jewish refugees.

One aspect of Holocaust story was omitted. In 1951, West Germany acknowledged its sin of exterminating 6,000,000 jews and offered reparations to Jewish survivors. Reparations continue to be provided in 2022. This courageous and gracious deed should have been included to honor Germany and to provide an example of appropriate behavior for other nations which have committed crimes against humanity, including the United States.

The United States treatment of Native Americans and African Americans over the past four centuries has had a destructive impact on millions of human beings. It is time for our country to acknowledge its sins and take consequent action to improve the horrendous conditions in which the majority of Native Americans and African Americans presently live.

Stuart Sellinger

Northwest side