Letter: Acquittal Vote
In 1964 Republican Barry Goldwater proudly ran for President as the "Law and Order" candidate.

From the outset of his 2015 campaign now former President Trump uttered countless mistruths and during his presidency those continued unabated. His pattern of false and misleading statements persevered throughout his 2020 campaign for a second term. Following the election his effort to over-turn the result included numerous totally baseless allegations of voter fraud. Worse yet, on January 6, 2021 he not only incited an effort by supporters to over-take the U.S. Capitol, but once the brutal and threatening insurrection began, he did nothing meaningful to stop it.

Yes, it is patently clear that that he and the Republican Senators who voted to acquit him in the impeachment trial have transformed the GOP to the party of "Lies and Disorder."

Stuart A. Ulanoff

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

