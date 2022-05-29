Letter: Acronyms

As I have been reading many letters to the editor lately regarding the impending demise of Roe v. Wade, I keep seeing the acronym SCOTUS, Which most people know stands for the Supreme Court Of The United States. The group of Supreme Court members that are apparently bent on overturning Roe v. Wade are all Republicans, so they would be known as Supreme Court Republicans Of The Unites States, or the acronym SCROTUS. Which of course led me to chuckle since it sounds a lot like a part of the male anatomy that seems to carry the seeds of the unwanted pregnancy problem in the U.S. Pun intended!