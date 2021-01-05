 Skip to main content
Letter: Act Against an Assault on Democracy
Letter: Act Against an Assault on Democracy

Trump has been a delusional, disorganized, cruel, and unprincipled leader for 4 years. He sees laws and norms as impediments to his authoritarian instincts and pathological narcissism, so he ignores or circumvents those laws and norms. One of the norms in place is that a sitting President cannot be indicted for crimes. Many laws (Federal and State) say it is illegal to interfere with or try to overturn a legitimate election. Maybe it’s time for the Democrats to ignore the norm about a sitting president being immune when he commits crimes, and for the Justice system to apply the laws being broken by Trump and his most radical followers. The Republicans wanted to give Trump time “to let the loss sink in” and didn’t want to intervene. You can see the results of that—an assault on our Democracy, thuggish Proud Boys in the streets of D.C.

Norman Epstein, MD

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

