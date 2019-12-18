Letter: Action is better than inaction

Re: 'Reasons to Believe We Can Adapt to Warming' and 'Give the Gift of a Clean Future' Dec. 6, 2019
The juxtaposition of these letters gives one hope. In the former, the writer believes the current climate instability is a natural cycle. The writer states that we would be wise not to try to “stop (warming),” and instead make efforts to adapt.
Until recently, arguments minimizing climate change concerned the causes of warming. Now more people are saying they acknowledge the problem, if unsure of solutions.
The second writer lists several concrete solutions to global climate change, e.g. giving the gift of a secure future. The letter exemplifies the human sensibility, the “vision” we will need to continue to coexist on our suffering planet.
I applaud both writers' thoughtfulness. I exhort the first (who stresses adaptation) to take a look at the letter proposing appropriate behaviors: attending climate actions, pricing carbon, and lobbying government.
If you're worried about the coming climate, you should be, especially for our descendants.
Gaye Adams
Midtown
