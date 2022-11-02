Letter: Action on the Child Care Crisis

Thanks for printing the Washington Post editorial with a clear picture of and suggestions for dealing with America’s child-care crisis. (‘How to fix America’s broken child-care industry’ in Arizona Daily Star, October 11, 2022) Starting with renewing the expanded Child Tax Credit as championed by Rep. Suzan DelBene and Sen. Michael Bennet would be a quick way to get help to families. Sen. Patty Murray has long been a champion of fixing the child-care crisis, but needs support from the full Senate. We can help by sending this editorial to those who represent us in the House and Senate, calling on them to take the actions suggested. Perfect timing with the mid-term elections next month, let those who represent you know your vote depends on their support for these initiatives to deal with the child care crisis.