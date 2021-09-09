Letter: Actual Science vs "The Science"

Submitted letters keep screaming to follow "the science", so I did. It turns out, whether masks, COVID-19, climate change, or a host of other social issues, there is very little actual science in "The Science". All these letter writers don't seem to care, other than showing their virtue in screaming about following "The Science". This blind adherence to repeating what they are told suggests that "The Science" is actually more of a substitute religion ... or a major con job for which they are shills. I already have a religion, with which I am content, and I prefer not to be conned. So I will continue to follow the actual science, much to their dismay, and would appreciate they reserve their screaming for their fellow converts.
William Werries
Marana
