Letter: Ad in the Star from Citizens for Sanity

Re: the Nov. 17 letter "Citizens for Sanity ads in the AZ Daily Star."

The letter writer decries the Star's printing a political ad from Citizens for Sanity. The Star is a profit-making organization and thus has the right to print whatever ads it deems appropriate. Her claim that the organization "spreads information and lies" is her opinion just like the ads are their opinion. I read many ads in the Star with which I disagree but, unlike Ms. Roberts, I am thankful we have a free press in this country and that the Star is willing to print ads from both sides. I am also thankful that the election season has concluded and I can get back to reading ads about cars and clothes and Christmas sales!

Dale Knight

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

