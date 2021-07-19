 Skip to main content
Letter: ADD TO THE INFRASTRUCTURE DEAL
To the Editor:

I for one am glad the Biden administration is pushing the infrastructure package to a much needed success with or without Republican support. In addition, the president should also consider additional funding to improve staffing levels for 911, social service agencies and groups like Legal Aid, to name a few. In these chaotic times some people have to wait 30-plus minutes to speak to the right person. Money for increased staffing is imperative to lessen stress and anxiety to those who are desperately seeking help.

Herb Stark

Downtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

