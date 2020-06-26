Letter: Additions to Mt. Rushmore
Letter: Additions to Mt. Rushmore

I hear that President Trump plans to celebrate the July 4th holiday at Mount Rushmore. No doubt he will be fantasizing that his likeness should be added alongside those greats already immortalized there. Perhaps he will issue an executive order to make this happen. While he's at it, he should add Warren G. Harding and James Buchanon alongside his likeness.

Deb Klumpp

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

