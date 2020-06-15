Letter: Addressing Arizona's Racist Legacy
Letter: Addressing Arizona's Racist Legacy

In 1871, the VIPs of Tucson launched a bloody assault on the Apache at Camp Grant. In less than 30 minutes, 144 Apache were murdered. 27 Apache children were kidnapped and sold into slavery in Mexico. Only six were recovered. How do we in Arizona remember this, other than forgetting it happened? We name cities, streets, neighborhoods, and recreation centers after the organizers: William Oury. John Wasson. APK Safford. Samuel Hughes.

When do we in Arizona start looking in our backyard and addressing our racist past? In this day and age of Black Lives Matter and the MeToo movement, why have we forgotten the blood we have spilled that is Native American? In this day and age of removing statues to Confederate, when do we in Arizona remove the legacy of Native American oppression and genocide? Are our racists in Arizona just sacred cows that we can't touch? The Star won't. Without John Wasson, there wouldn't be an Arizona Daily Star.

Aram Katz

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

