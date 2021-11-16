 Skip to main content
Letter: Addressing the ambivalence of black voters
Letter: Addressing the ambivalence of black voters

After reading LZ Granderson’s column about the ambivalence of black voters, I admit as an old white guy that I am incredulous. I suggest that much of the Democrats’ agenda has been stymied by the Party’s inability to reason with two unreasonable U.S. Senators who were elected as Democrats; but talk and behave like Republicans. Congressional Democrats are engaged in a battle with themselves to get enough support to pass two exceptional pieces of legislation which respond to needs of everybody: urban and rural, white or non-white, Democrat or Republican. Does LZ not recognize there are equal opportunity components in those important legislative packages? Does LZ not understand that a larger Democratic majority in the Senate that renders Senators Manchin and Sinema irrelevant will allow Democrats to move the “meaningful legislation” that LZ refers to? Also, LZ might want to address the actions by the Executive Branch, particularly the Department of Justice, to address issues of concern to minority communities.

Paul Waugaman

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

