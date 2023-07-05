Supreme Court decisions may occasionally be a bit muffled, but on this one its silence is deafening. Affirmative Action is out. HOWEVER! Legacy enrollments remain . Legacies are children and general family members of graduates. Ditto for memorable monetary contributors. Now, since next to none of the exceptions apply because there are so few non-white graduates or benefactors that legacies are overwhelming white. Tah-dah!
Are we to believe SCOTUS did this by accident?
Susan VonKersburg
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.