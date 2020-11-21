Letter: Adios, GOP robocalls

Thank goodness, the election (the voting part, anyway) is over. Aside from the larger issues, it means no more robocalls from the Republican Party. From mid- to late October, I received dozens of calls, including one call at least every other day urging me to vote by mail (even though the president himself had cast doubt in the process). One such call urging me to sign up came even after it was too late to send my ballot in, much less request one. And the beginning of each call was truncated, so the message began in the middle. Then there were the strident calls from "Jonathan from the NRSC" and the ones urging me to vote for the Republican candidate for mayor of Phoenix, even though I am a Pima County resident. All this speaks to me of the incompetence of the Arizona Republican Party and, among many other reasons, means I'll re-register as ABR -- anything but Republican -- after shifting my affiliation way back when to support John McCain.
George Campbell
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
