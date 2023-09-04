What do 60-plus Trump-failures involving even judges he appointed suggest...not a politicized justice system, but our Constitution's rule of law working to protect our country...and our freedoms!

Since losing the Presidency, Trump has attempted illegally to manipulate our voting rights, accumulate state secrets, and manipulate the entire justice system to gain his ends.

Four Trump indictments point out his total willingness to act outside the law to achieve his ends...not that our justice system is "ganging up on" him! These arrests aren't for jaywalking...they are for blatant attacks on our democracy.

This man is not interested in us...his interest is directing the lives of millions such that he will benefit personally...including now staying out of jail! A reminder to ALL of us...when you turn over your freedom, that's it...that's the ball game! Let's not allow this man and a now totally opportunistic, political cult to take our freedom from us...we and our country are worth so much more!

Frank Parsons

Northeast side