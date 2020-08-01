You have permission to edit this article.
Letter: Ads are too much!
Letter: Ads are too much!

You’ve got to be kidding me, right? Joe Biden NEVER said he wanted to defund the police, (and Chris Matthews debunked this lie face to face with Trump during an interview) yet every other ad during prime time is one where a senior (always a female)is either about to be attacked or is cowering her bed. His ads are all about fear and trying to scare votes for himself. I’m a senior AND a female and I don’t believe one word of these ads and I find them offensive, but not surprising, that our current president would prey on the fear of seniors by lying to get votes. And let me add, I don’t know ANYONE gullible enough to believe anything that comes out of DJT’s mouth. Enough with the lying ads, PLEASE!

Catherine Nourie-Skaug

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

