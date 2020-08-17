You have permission to edit this article.
Letter: Ads for Biden
Letter: Ads for Biden

Democrats would do well - and save a few bucks - if they cancelled their Biden ad campaign and used the savings to broadcast the Lincoln Project anti-Trump ads. The latter are so effective, to the point, and way overshadow what so far the democrats have produced. (Maybe the savings could be donated to community food banks.)

David Tammer

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

