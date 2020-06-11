Letter: “Adults” delivering the right messages
The other day, Barack Obama said ‘This is a new day.’ During his eight years in office, he and V.P. Joe Biden, managed to bring the people from all races and walks of life into the fold. They had common ideals -peace, equality and justice. He always encouraged young people to take the helm toward tomorrow and lead. “It’s going to be up to you (to make change).” And, as when he was president, they responded.

Biden’s current message, as was Obama’s, is hope for the future and motivation of today’s young people, 16 to 32, to become the leaders.

A glimmer of hope these men share can be witnessed in the audience of protesters. While Trump talks of “left-wing agitators,” the photos and video show overwhelmingly white audiences. The top of page A7 of the Star’s June 6 issue, shows the huge audience at Kansas City, MO’s City Hall demonstration. Look at the audience. What do you see? We are uniting.

Sheldon Metz

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

