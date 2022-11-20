 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Adults finally went to the elections!

A good democracy needs opposing views, and when Republicans and Democrats cooperate, great things can happen for society at large in the form of compromise. Trumpism has, however, finally destroyed all that, especially because the right-wing masses have been whipped into a frenzy over an alleged crisis at the border, over Critical Race Theory, and the absurd abhorrence of abortion. In the election, so it seems, the adults have finally woken up, at least a good majority, being fed up with infantile charges of election fraud, the hypocrisy of many Republicans who demand the individual’s freedom from the government as long as it concerns male bodies, and the utter disregard of our looming climate crisis. Would not conservatives naturally fight for a strict fiscal policy, excellent education, and the protection of our natural environment? No, too many infantiles among them seem to be fixated on self-imposed immigration problems (drug smuggling into an open US market!) and the threat of non-white ethnic groups endangering their white privileges.

Albrecht Classen

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

