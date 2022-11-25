 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: advice for kari lake

Stop it! - You lost because enough arizonans saw thru the smoke and insanity of you and your election issues to deem you unfit for office. Enough already! Arizona denied the deniers and is ready to move on to real issues that affect our state and country. I know you know the election was fair so stop whining like you have just lost the highschool prom queen race . We have real issues facing us and hopefully with people like yourself gone we can try to find some common ground and some solutions.

steve gorenstein

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

