Letter: Advice from a nearly life-long Republican in her 90s
My 94-year old, nearly life-long Republican mother, not only is repulsed by Donald Trump, but feels that her party has betrayed her and the American people. With her 95th birthday only a few months away, she recently rejoined the Democratic Party and proudly supports their candidate. She and I would like to encourage others to not only vote, but to vote for both honor and decency and elect Joe Biden the next president of the United States.

Randy Spalding

Downtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

