To: The twice impeached, thrice-indicted, pathological liar, adjudged sexual offender/defamer, chronic loser, wannabe mob boss, former president.
I am your age. Our generation was brought up on the Golden Rule, Ten Commandments, and the following civil guidelines:
You don’t tug on Superman’s cape,
Don’t spit in the wind,
Don’t pull of the mask off the old Long Ranger,
And don’t mess around with…
…..my vote!
RIP, Trump [Rot in Prison].
P.S. – Great MAGA fundraising idea: Autographed mug shot glossies.
It’ll be Huge; It’ll be Wild !!
David Bull
SaddleBrooke
