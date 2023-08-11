To: The twice impeached, thrice-indicted, pathological liar, adjudged sexual offender/defamer, chronic loser, wannabe mob boss, former president.

I am your age. Our generation was brought up on the Golden Rule, Ten Commandments, and the following civil guidelines:

You don’t tug on Superman’s cape,

Don’t spit in the wind,

Don’t pull of the mask off the old Long Ranger,

And don’t mess around with…

…..my vote!

RIP, Trump [Rot in Prison].

P.S. – Great MAGA fundraising idea: Autographed mug shot glossies.

It’ll be Huge; It’ll be Wild !!

David Bull

SaddleBrooke

