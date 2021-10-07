Letter: Advocacy of Division

A recent national survey revealed that a majority of adults feel that today’s media lacks honesty, airing misinformation and sometimes views from high-profile individuals that are racially charged and, by any level of common sense, outside any framework of logic or reason. You’ve seen it.
You may have missed, however, coverage of the CBP horse rider incident at the Texas border, and a long-standing representative from Congress airing another of her “race card” views, concluding that “They are trying to take us back to slavery and worse than that.” Not sure who they are. And not sure how “they” are going to take us, undoubtedly meaning Americans, back to anywhere. But fairly certain that her questionable assessment of the facts isn’t likely to lend support to our President and his party’s commitment to moving us forward and restoring “unity” throughout America. Might help to take the race card out of the deck...and her out of the House.
Don Weaver
Midtown
