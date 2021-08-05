Letter: aeizona recount
On 7/11/21, radio talk show host, Phil Valentine, got COVID19 that settled in his lungs. A few days later he wrote that he thought he was "on …
Since Biden was inaugurated on January 20, there have been 200,000+ Covid related deaths in six months? Is he to blame for those? Of course no…
How long will we continue to pay for American athletes - in this case our Women's Soccer Team - to travel to the Olympic Games in order to dem…
The U.S. Border patrol has already encountered 1,000,000 migrants at the border this Fiscal Year. In the first two weeks of July, there were 1…
Our democracy is gasping for life in this toxic political environment. An environment where forty percent of the people willingly choose lies …
Despite being fully vaccinated, my wife and I, along with several vaccinated friends, recently tested positive for COVID. While our symptoms h…
Re: the Aug. 1 Editorial cartoon by David Fitzsimmons."
Re: the Aug. 1 article "Critical Race Theory: What it is and isn't."
I see Cyber Ninjas have collected 5.6 million dollars to carry out the Maricopa election audit. Pretty good when the Arizona Senate thought $1…
I won't mourn those who decide to commit suicide by OVID because it is their right to do so. I have yet to hear any of the non vaxers take res…
