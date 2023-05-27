Statistics indicate that 407,000 Americans were killed in World War II. That is not counting the millions from elsewhere murdered through the death camps. 36,000 American lives were lost in the Korean Conflict, 58,220 Americans were killed in Vietnam. Others with deaths of various number include, Bosnia, Haiti, Somalia, Kuwait, Libya, Grenada, Afghanistan. Forgive me for missing some. I am a person of four score years and have lived through all these ghastly periods. While considering the many lost lives I wonder whether I have become saturated with death and carnage. I wonder if the newspaper headlines outlining 8 students murdered doesn't bother me as if should. Yes, I am stunned, horrified and distraught by the news. But maybe, just maybe, my life has been so continuously filled with killing of young people, each with Mother and Father, that I am conditioned to death. I want it to stop but, if history tells me anything, it simply won't.