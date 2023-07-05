The end of affirmative action in terms of race-based admissions does not mean the end of improving diversity on campus (a goal that is good for all students, regardless of race). The correlation of students from lower socio-economic environments and reduced access to quality K-12 education and consequently, lower test scores is well documented. An admissions policy that allows for certain academic deficits of those students while evaluating potential success based on a holistic approach seems to me a fairer way to go. Something called the socioeconomic disadvantage scale, or S.E.D. is already being used at some highly selective colleges and grad schools. Results have shown a marked increase in admitted underrepresented students across the racial and socioeconomic spectrum. This is not an "end around" approach to affirmative action. It is a real attempt at equity, which is about making resources available (quality higher education) for everyone, not a handout or tipping the scale for a particular group of people.