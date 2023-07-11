Racial determination [261 U.S. 204, 210]: Congress, with support of the United Sates Supreme Court, defined "white Person as anyone that looks like them!!!!; used to determine US Citizenship.

How do you determine the "Race" of an individual who is the child of racially divergent parents:? A melanin test? ABSURD!!! We are but ONE "Racially" heterogeneous Human population....so that....any schematic notion of race in Human populations becomes arbitrary; used solely for the expression of hate, social and cultural exclusivity, and invidious discrimination.

The historic separation of Human populations has produced great variations in both physical characteristics and culture amongst us. As bases for racial classification, these differences are superficial. There are only INDIVIDUAL differences, aptitude and motivation, that differentiate individuals and merit consideration.

"Affirmative Action" is a sop to racial minorities that undermines the very nature of our competitive system.Remedial programs are available for Applicants with Academic Skills in Language and Mathematics below what is required by the College/University as determined by Assessment Examinations.

Francis Saitta

Downtown