Letter: Affirmative message on Bidens First Year

Mainstream media seems to have difficulty focusing on Biden's extraordinary accomplishments during his first year. While dealing with some of the most trying and challenging conditions a president could face since 1865, he has set out to make people's lives better, fought a pandemic so that 70% of adults are vaccinated and passed the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan. US companies are showing a 15% profit margin, higher since it has been since 1950.
4.1 million jobs were created in Biden's first year, more than in the 12 years of the Trump and GWBush administration combined. Congress passed a $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill in November. It is easy to see that Biden's administration believes in a democracy where civil rights are protected and a basic social safety net is there for all Americans and his first year in office has shown his commitment to those democratic principles. And by the way, during Trumps first 11 months he authorized 1600 drone strikes; Biden has authorized 4.
Kathy Clark
Huachuca City
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.